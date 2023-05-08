Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -42.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.11 and $17.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 52.04 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 37.03 million over the last three months.

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently priced at $10.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.09 after opening at $9.54. The day’s lowest price was $9.525 before the stock closed at $9.39.

In terms of market performance, Carnival Corporation & plc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.54 on 05/06/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.11 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.71B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.87, with a change in price of +1.14. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 39,709,746 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.30.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 51.90%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.67% and 52.24%, respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCL has fallen by 3.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.69%.