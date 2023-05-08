Behind Tesla Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has a stock price of $170.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $170.7899 after an opening price of $163.97. The day’s lowest price was $163.51, and it closed at $161.20.

Tesla Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $315.20 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $101.81 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TSLA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -46.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.04%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $101.81 and $315.20. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 107.27 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 148.9 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 510.92B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tesla Inc.

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 169.26, with a change in price of -8.99. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 162,188,594 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.02%.

Examining TSLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

Tesla Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.05%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.55% and 22.91%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 38.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSLA has leaped by -8.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.50%.