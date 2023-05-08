Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -26.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.34 and $4.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 46.11 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 29.14 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $3.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.055 after an opening price of $2.855. The stock briefly fell to $2.81 before ending the session at $2.82.

In terms of market performance, Banco Bradesco S.A. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.10 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.34 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.51B and boasts a workforce of 75591 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.69, with a change in price of +0.31. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 32,536,172 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.48%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.71%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.68% and 65.01%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 9.40% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.89%. The price of BBD fallen by 14.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.65%.