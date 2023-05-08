Home  »  Finance   »  Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: 52-Week Perfo...

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -30.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.10 and $17.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.69 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.34 million over the last three months.

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is currently priced at $12.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.88 after opening at $11.51. The day’s lowest price was $11.06 before the stock closed at $11.75.

In terms of market performance, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.52 on 05/17/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.10 on 04/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.01B and boasts a workforce of 630 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.10, with a change in price of -1.86. Similarly, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. recorded 3,299,545 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABR stands at 5.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.89.

ABR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.11%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.42%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.05% and 73.16%, respectively.

ABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ABR has fallen by 10.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.21%.

