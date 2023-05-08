Apple Inc. Inc. (AAPL) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.68%. The price of AAPL fallen by 5.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.29%.

The stock price for Apple Inc. (AAPL) currently stands at $173.57. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $174.30 after starting at $170.975. The stock’s lowest price was $170.76 before closing at $165.79.

The market performance of Apple Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $176.15 on 08/17/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $124.17 on 01/03/23.

52-week price history of AAPL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Apple Inc.’s current trading price is -1.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$124.17 and $176.15. The Apple Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 113.1 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 59.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2623.12B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Apple Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Apple Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 150.13, with a change in price of +31.41. Similarly, Apple Inc. recorded 67,993,688 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.09%.

AAPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Apple Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.60%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.59% and 73.95%, respectively.