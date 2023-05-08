Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is TOP Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has a stock price of $10.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.7499 after an opening price of $16.68. The day’s lowest price was $9.20, and it closed at $17.48.

52-week price history of TOP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current trading price is -95.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 214.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.50 to $256.44. In the Financial sector, the TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 15.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 180.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 385.20M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.04, with a change in price of +6.47. Similarly, TOP Financial Group Limited recorded 1,002,321 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +143.14%.

TOP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TOP Financial Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.80%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.25% and 18.45% respectively.

TOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 125.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 136.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TOP has fallen by 102.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -89.84%.