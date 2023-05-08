Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is NNOX Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has a stock price of $15.89. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.70 after an opening price of $15.32. The day’s lowest price was $13.74, and it closed at $15.23.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.44 on 05/08/23 and the lowest value was $5.31 on 04/05/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of NNOX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current trading price is -3.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 199.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.31 to $16.44. In the Healthcare sector, the Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.3 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 793.33M and boasts a workforce of 186 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.76, with a change in price of +6.24. Similarly, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. recorded 1,130,117 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.48%.

Examining NNOX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NNOX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

NNOX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.31%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.71% and 91.97% respectively.

NNOX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 115.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NNOX has fallen by 173.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 54.42%.