AMD Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $89.84. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $90.425 after opening at $84.99. It dipped to a low of $84.72 before ultimately closing at $86.61.

In terms of market performance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $109.57 on 06/06/22, while the lowest value was $54.57 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AMD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -18.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $54.57 and $109.57. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 78.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 60.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.39B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.33, with a change in price of +21.25. Similarly, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. recorded 59,583,977 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.98%.

AMD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AMD Stock Stochastic Average

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 51.16%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.24% and 31.09%, respectively.

AMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 38.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMD has leaped by -2.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.53%.