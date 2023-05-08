AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -65.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.23%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.77 and $16.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 28.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 34.94 million over the last 3 months.

At present, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has a stock price of $5.89. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.11 after an opening price of $6.10. The day’s lowest price was $5.66, and it closed at $5.92.

In terms of market performance, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.89 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.77 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.07B and boasts a workforce of 2787 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.22, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. recorded 33,079,648 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.84%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 43.23%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 85.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.10% and 91.53%, respectively.

AMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 44.72%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMC has fallen by 45.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.09%.