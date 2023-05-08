Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Akanda Corp.’s current trading price is -99.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.16%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.81 and $108.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.89 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has a stock price of $1.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.14 after an opening price of $1.11. The day’s lowest price was $0.98, and it closed at $1.14.

Akanda Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $108.20 on 05/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.81 on 04/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.00M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6538, with a change in price of -0.8640. Similarly, Akanda Corp. recorded 893,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.62%.

AKAN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Akanda Corp. over the last 50 days is 11.64%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.63% and 27.82%, respectively.

AKAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AKAN has fallen by 17.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.98%.