Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -73.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.62 and $40.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 23.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 15.99 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently priced at $10.71. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.815 after opening at $9.28. The day’s lowest price was $9.28 before the stock closed at $9.13.

Affirm Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $40.97 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $8.62 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.68B and boasts a workforce of 2552 employees.

Affirm Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Affirm Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.75, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, Affirm Holdings Inc. recorded 16,759,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFRM stands at 1.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.

AFRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.35%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.36% and 13.36% respectively.

AFRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AFRM has fallen by 2.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.62%.