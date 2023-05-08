Home  »  Finance   »  Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: Navigating a Ye...

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -73.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.62 and $40.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 23.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 15.99 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently priced at $10.71. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.815 after opening at $9.28. The day’s lowest price was $9.28 before the stock closed at $9.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $40.97 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $8.62 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.68B and boasts a workforce of 2552 employees.

Affirm Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Affirm Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.75, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, Affirm Holdings Inc. recorded 16,759,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFRM stands at 1.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.

AFRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.35%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.36% and 13.36% respectively.

AFRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AFRM has fallen by 2.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.62%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.