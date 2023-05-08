ABOS’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Performance

At present, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has a stock price of $5.29. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.34 after an opening price of $4.07. The day’s lowest price was $4.07, and it closed at $4.05.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.97 on 09/30/22 and a low of $3.02 for the same time frame on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of ABOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -51.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.02 to $10.97. In the Healthcare sector, the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 166.21M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.94, with a change in price of -0.83. Similarly, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 112,277 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.56%.

Examining ABOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABOS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ABOS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 79.91%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.62% and 44.88%, respectively.

ABOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ABOS has fallen by 38.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 37.05%.