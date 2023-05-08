A Tale of Resilience: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is $5.22. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.245 after opening at $5.025. The stock touched a low of $4.995 before closing at $4.95.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.85 on 11/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.71, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ITUB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -10.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.71 and $5.85. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 36.4 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 31.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.47B and boasts a workforce of 100600 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.83, with a change in price of +0.64. Similarly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. recorded 30,830,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.97%.

ITUB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITUB stands at 4.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

ITUB Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 92.45%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.63% and 43.66%, respectively.

ITUB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.41%. The price of ITUB fallen by 8.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.43%.