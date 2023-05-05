Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Inc. (ZETA) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZETA has leaped by -14.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.09%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) currently has a stock price of $9.18. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.39 after opening at $9.18. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.79 before it closed at $9.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $11.28 on 02/27/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.09, recorded on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of ZETA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -18.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 124.45%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $4.09 and $11.28. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.54 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.1 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 1604 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.56, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. recorded 1,020,073 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.34%.

ZETA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZETA stands at 1.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

ZETA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 15.66%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.85% and 12.08%, respectively.