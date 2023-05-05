Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s current trading price is -41.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.60 and $24.08. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.22 million observed over the last three months.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) currently has a stock price of $14.12. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $15.03 after opening at $15.01. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.94 before it closed at $15.24.

The market performance of Wolverine World Wide Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $24.08 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $9.60, recorded on 12/20/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.06B and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.78, with a change in price of +3.86. Similarly, Wolverine World Wide Inc. recorded 1,337,097 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.62%.

How WWW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WWW stands at 3.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.26.

WWW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wolverine World Wide Inc. over the last 50 days is at 5.10%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.70% and 26.76%, respectively.

WWW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WWW has leaped by -16.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.91%.