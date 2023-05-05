Wipro Limited Inc. (WIT) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WIT has fallen by 3.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.07%.

At present, Wipro Limited (WIT) has a stock price of $4.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.67 after an opening price of $4.66. The day’s lowest price was $4.62, and it closed at $4.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Wipro Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.50 on 05/05/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.32 on 04/19/23.

52-week price history of WIT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Wipro Limited’s current trading price is -28.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.41%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $4.32 and $6.50. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 2.93 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.86 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Wipro Limited (WIT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.77B and boasts a workforce of 258744 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.68, with a change in price of -0.29. Similarly, Wipro Limited recorded 2,252,130 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.88%.

WIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WIT stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

WIT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wipro Limited over the last 50 days is 57.14%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 71.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.26% and 86.63%, respectively.