WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. WideOpenWest Inc.’s current trading price is -59.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.57 and $22.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, WideOpenWest Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $22.60 on 05/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.57 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 768.65M and boasts a workforce of 1390 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.58, with a change in price of -0.62. Similarly, WideOpenWest Inc. recorded 382,850 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOW stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

WOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, WideOpenWest Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.20%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.23% and 63.40%, respectively.

WOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WOW has leaped by -13.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.41%.