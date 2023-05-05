VTNR’s Market Whiplash: 21.94% YTD Rise, -15.53% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VTNR has leaped by -15.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.30%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) currently has a stock price of $7.56. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.275 after opening at $7.10. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.95 before it closed at $7.12.

Vertex Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $18.10 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $5.42 on 12/20/22.

52-week price history of VTNR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Vertex Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -58.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.42 and $18.10. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.76 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.84 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 532.65M and boasts a workforce of 497 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.75, with a change in price of +1.62. Similarly, Vertex Energy Inc. recorded 2,698,713 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.91%.

VTNR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTNR stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.31.

VTNR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vertex Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 16.24%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.22% and 6.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.