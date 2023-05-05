VRRM’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Verra Mobility Corporation’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is $17.76. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.58 after opening at $16.22. It dipped to a low of $16.22 before ultimately closing at $16.53.

The market performance of Verra Mobility Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.87 on 05/05/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $12.70, recorded on 05/09/22.

52-week price history of VRRM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Verra Mobility Corporation’s current trading price is -0.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $12.70 and $17.87. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.16 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.47B and boasts a workforce of 1396 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.85, with a change in price of +3.60. Similarly, Verra Mobility Corporation recorded 1,771,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.10%.

VRRM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRRM stands at 5.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.15.

VRRM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Verra Mobility Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 93.99%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.16% and 48.61%, respectively.

VRRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 28.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VRRM has fallen by 8.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.78%.