Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vistra Corp.’s current trading price is -15.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $20.76 and $27.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.64 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.86 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Vistra Corp. (VST) is $23.17. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $23.21 after an opening price of $23.06. The stock briefly fell to $22.695 before ending the session at $23.01.

Vistra Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $27.39 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $20.76 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vistra Corp. (VST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.53B and boasts a workforce of 4910 employees.

Vistra Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Vistra Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.44, with a change in price of -0.42. Similarly, Vistra Corp. recorded 3,596,966 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VST stands at 4.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.19.

VST Stock Stochastic Average

Vistra Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 32.57%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.41% and 20.91%, respectively.

VST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -0.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.31%. The price of VST leaped by -1.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.17%.