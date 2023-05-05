Valaris Limited (VAL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Valaris Limited’s current trading price is -29.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $37.17 and $80.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.62 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

At present, Valaris Limited (VAL) has a stock price of $56.08. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $56.835 after an opening price of $55.67. The day’s lowest price was $54.13, and it closed at $55.00.

The market performance of Valaris Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $80.00 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $37.17 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Valaris Limited (VAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.01B and boasts a workforce of 5450 employees.

Valaris Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Valaris Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.94, with a change in price of -2.05. Similarly, Valaris Limited recorded 962,283 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VAL stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

VAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Valaris Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.73%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.00% and 10.57%, respectively.

VAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -17.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VAL has leaped by -8.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.53%.