Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current trading price is -6.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.81 and $29.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.43 million over the last three months.

The stock of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is currently priced at $27.92. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $26.86 after opening at $26.55. The day’s lowest price was $26.30 before the stock closed at $26.82.

In terms of market performance, Urban Outfitters Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.74 on 02/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $17.81 on 05/25/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.45B and boasts a workforce of 12220 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.71, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, Urban Outfitters Inc. recorded 1,525,870 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for URBN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

URBN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 70.88%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.45% and 61.89%, respectively.

URBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.06% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of URBN has fallen by 4.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.18%.