Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -54.01% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is currently priced at $1.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.37 after opening at $1.15. The day’s lowest price was $1.15 before the stock closed at $1.24.

The market performance of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.87 on 03/10/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.40 on 01/05/23.

52-week price history of UNCY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -54.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 229.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.40 to $2.87. In the Healthcare sector, the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.95 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 158.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.62M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1076, with a change in price of +0.5915. Similarly, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,822,575 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +81.19%.

UNCY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 35.92%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.64% and 3.81%, respectively.

UNCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 144.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 88.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UNCY has leaped by -39.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.75%.