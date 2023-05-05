Trupanion Inc. Inc. (TRUP) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -41.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TRUP has leaped by -30.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.22%.

The stock of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is currently priced at $27.66. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $36.82 after opening at $35.10. The day’s lowest price was $34.03 before the stock closed at $35.95.

Trupanion Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $82.49 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $30.34 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of TRUP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Trupanion Inc.’s current trading price is -66.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$30.34 and $82.49. The Trupanion Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 5.06 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.84 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.42B and boasts a workforce of 1187 employees.

Trupanion Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Trupanion Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.48, with a change in price of -24.00. Similarly, Trupanion Inc. recorded 721,821 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.75%.

TRUP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRUP stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

TRUP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Trupanion Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.11%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.25% and 32.37%, respectively.