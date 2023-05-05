TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s current trading price is -40.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.10 and $16.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) stock is currently valued at $9.81. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.18 after opening at $10.00. The stock briefly dropped to $9.41 before ultimately closing at $10.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.38 on 05/05/22 and a low of $10.10 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 338.25M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.61, with a change in price of -2.85. Similarly, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. recorded 317,493 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPVG stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

TPVG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.56%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.75%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.09% and 26.34%, respectively.

TPVG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.15%. The price of TPVG decreased -16.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.28%.