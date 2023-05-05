The Significance of Moving Averages in JanOne Inc. Inc. (JAN) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.55%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -54.05%. The price of JAN leaped by -1.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.74%.

Currently, the stock price of JanOne Inc. (JAN) is $1.02. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.4349 after opening at $0.979. The stock touched a low of $0.9254 before closing at $0.94.

The market performance of JanOne Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $5.00 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.86, recorded on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of JAN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. JanOne Inc.’s current trading price is -79.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.86 and $5.00. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.18 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.38 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.75M and boasts a workforce of 161 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4144, with a change in price of -0.9000. Similarly, JanOne Inc. recorded 280,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.88%.

JAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JanOne Inc. over the last 50 days is at 18.51%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 27.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.98% and 26.78%, respectively.