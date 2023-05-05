The Future of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.: Analyzing FLWS

Currently, the stock price of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is $7.51. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.17 after opening at $8.17. The stock touched a low of $7.49 before closing at $8.13.

In terms of market performance, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.29 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value was $5.82 on 10/10/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of FLWS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s current trading price is -43.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.82 and $13.29. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 483.19M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.09, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. recorded 573,584 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.33%.

FLWS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLWS stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

FLWS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.43%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.45% and 2.04%, respectively.

FLWS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.40%. The price of FLWS leaped by -35.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.92%.