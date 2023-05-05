The ASPN Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $7.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.61 after opening at $6.82. The stock touched a low of $6.72 before closing at $6.25.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $23.54 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value being $5.41 on 04/20/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of ASPN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s current trading price is -68.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.41 and $23.54. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 501.13M and boasts a workforce of 533 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Aspen Aerogels Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Aspen Aerogels Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.31, with a change in price of -4.66. Similarly, Aspen Aerogels Inc. recorded 1,005,658 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.64%.

ASPN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASPN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

ASPN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Aspen Aerogels Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 31.59%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.30% and 43.45%, respectively.

ASPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -37.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -39.09%. The price of ASPN fallen by 3.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.31%.