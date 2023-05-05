Taseko Mines Limited: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has a current stock price of $1.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.62 after opening at $1.61. The stock’s low for the day was $1.42, and it eventually closed at $1.61.

The market performance of Taseko Mines Limited has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.00 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.89, recorded on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of TGB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Taseko Mines Limited’s current trading price is -28.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.89 and $2.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 412.35M and boasts a workforce of 207 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6212, with a change in price of +0.1200. Similarly, Taseko Mines Limited recorded 1,315,964 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.16%.

TGB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TGB stands at 1.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

TGB Stock Stochastic Average

Taseko Mines Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.80%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.57% and 26.41%, respectively.

TGB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -2.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.17%. The price of TGB leaped by -15.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.86%.