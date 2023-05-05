STNG’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -13.32% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.53%. The price of STNG leaped by -14.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.93%.

The present stock price for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is $46.61. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $47.68 after an opening price of $47.52. The stock briefly fell to $45.74 before ending the session at $47.59.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $64.20 on 02/17/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $23.62 on 05/09/22.

52-week price history of STNG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s current trading price is -27.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$23.62 and $64.20. The Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.5 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.33 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.80B and boasts a workforce of 24 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.68, with a change in price of -5.28. Similarly, Scorpio Tankers Inc. recorded 1,418,161 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.18%.

STNG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STNG stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

STNG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.98%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.59% and 9.93%, respectively.