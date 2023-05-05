STAAR Surgical Company: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

In terms of market performance, STAAR Surgical Company had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $112.27 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value was $46.35 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of STAA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. STAAR Surgical Company’s current trading price is -42.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $46.35 and $112.27. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.03B and boasts a workforce of 882 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.79, with a change in price of +2.04. Similarly, STAAR Surgical Company recorded 710,202 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.26%.

STAA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STAA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

STAA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for STAAR Surgical Company over the last 50 days is presently at 53.15%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 32.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.24% and 73.56%, respectively.

STAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 33.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STAA has fallen by 2.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.66%.