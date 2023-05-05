SMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s Future

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) stock is currently valued at $1.07. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.927 after opening at $0.9218. The stock briefly dropped to $0.8272 before ultimately closing at $0.88.

52-week price history of SMX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -94.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.48%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.73 and $18.89. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -87.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.24M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining SMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMX Stock Stochastic Average

SMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -89.51%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -89.36%. The price of SMX increased 37.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.34%.