Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current trading price is -41.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.83 and $37.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.88 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.68 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is $22.18. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $22.755 after an opening price of $22.72. The stock briefly fell to $21.75 before ending the session at $22.70.

In terms of market performance, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $37.74 on 05/05/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $16.83 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.85B and boasts a workforce of 1450 employees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Six Flags Entertainment Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.57, with a change in price of +1.20. Similarly, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation recorded 1,697,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.72%.

SIX Stock Stochastic Average

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.51%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.72% and 19.50%, respectively.

SIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -4.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.16%. The price of SIX leaped by -15.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.65%.