SiTime Corporation’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 118.79: Will the Stock Break Through?

SiTime Corporation (SITM) currently has a stock price of $84.50. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $96.16 after opening at $90.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $83.765 before it closed at $106.54.

The market performance of SiTime Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $234.89 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $73.10, recorded on 10/14/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SITM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SiTime Corporation’s current trading price is -64.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $73.10 and $234.89. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.85B and boasts a workforce of 377 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For SiTime Corporation

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating SiTime Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 118.79, with a change in price of -21.61. Similarly, SiTime Corporation recorded 259,023 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.37%.

SITM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SITM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SITM Stock Stochastic Average

SiTime Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.24%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.51% and 24.42%, respectively.

SITM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SITM has leaped by -37.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.91%.