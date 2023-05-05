SBH’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $10.95 to $18.42 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock price for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) currently stands at $12.05. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.23 after starting at $14.23. The stock’s lowest price was $11.97 before closing at $13.86.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $18.42 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $10.95 on 12/09/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SBH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -34.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.05%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.95 and $18.42. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.30B and boasts a workforce of 29000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.75, with a change in price of +0.95. Similarly, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. recorded 1,392,818 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.56%.

Examining SBH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBH stands at 3.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.90.

SBH Stock Stochastic Average

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.78%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.23% and 19.15%, respectively.

SBH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.66%. The price of SBH leaped by -21.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.50%.