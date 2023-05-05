RLJ Lodging Trust: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -28.43% from 52-Week Low

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) currently has a stock price of $10.24. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $10.34 after opening at $10.04. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.995 before it closed at $10.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $14.31 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $9.27 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of RLJ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current trading price is -28.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.27 and $14.31. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.81 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.79 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.62B and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.95, with a change in price of -1.32. Similarly, RLJ Lodging Trust recorded 1,705,933 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.42%.

RLJ Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLJ stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

RLJ Stock Stochastic Average

RLJ Lodging Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 38.65%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.93% and 36.05%, respectively.

RLJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RLJ has leaped by -2.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.64%.