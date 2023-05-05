Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -98.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.95 and $67.90. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.76 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is $1.11. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.30 after an opening price of $1.12. The stock briefly fell to $1.06 before ending the session at $1.04.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $67.90 on 06/30/22 and the lowest value was $0.95 on 04/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -86.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.93M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.2332, with a change in price of -5.9110. Similarly, Revelation Biosciences Inc. recorded 494,974 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.19%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REVB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

REVB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Revelation Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is 10.29%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 22.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.70% and 11.82%, respectively.

REVB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -83.32% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -88.14%. The price of REVB leaped by -14.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.74%.