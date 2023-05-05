Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -5.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 205.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.27 and $36.61 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.12 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.21 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $34.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $33.89 after an opening price of $33.58. The stock briefly fell to $32.90 before ending the session at $33.78.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $36.61 on 02/28/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $11.27 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.81B and boasts a workforce of 534 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.83, with a change in price of +12.85. Similarly, Revance Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,431,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVNC stands at 30.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 30.11.

RVNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.06%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.05%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.62% and 86.70%, respectively.

RVNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 86.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 55.90%. The price of RVNC fallen by 4.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.29%.