Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -40.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.95 and $27.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.47 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.71 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) currently stands at $16.13. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.07 after starting at $16.38. The stock’s lowest price was $15.615 before closing at $17.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $27.00 on 05/05/22 and a low of $14.95 for the same time frame on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31B and boasts a workforce of 15200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.74, with a change in price of +0.47. Similarly, Resideo Technologies Inc. recorded 741,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REZI stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

REZI Stock Stochastic Average

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.47%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.79% and 40.57%, respectively.

REZI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -30.95%. The price of REZI leaped by -8.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.14%.