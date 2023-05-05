RELX PLC (RELX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. RELX PLC’s current trading price is -9.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $23.39 and $33.89. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.79 million observed over the last three months.

RELX PLC (RELX) currently has a stock price of $30.73. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $30.82 after opening at $30.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $30.555 before it closed at $30.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RELX PLC’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $33.89 on 04/24/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $23.39 on 09/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

RELX PLC (RELX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.56B and boasts a workforce of 34629 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for RELX PLC

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating RELX PLC as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.37, with a change in price of +2.11. Similarly, RELX PLC recorded 766,855 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.40%.

How RELX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RELX stands at 1.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.55.

RELX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of RELX PLC over the past 50 days is 17.53%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.30%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.66% and 15.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RELX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RELX has leaped by -5.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.19%.