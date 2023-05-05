Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -9.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $538.01 and $837.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.58 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is currently priced at $753.88. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $776.58 after opening at $775.54. The day’s lowest price was $746.13 before the stock closed at $803.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $837.55 on 04/05/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $538.01 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.73B and boasts a workforce of 11851 employees.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 763.06, with a change in price of -11.54. Similarly, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 613,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REGN stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

REGN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 25.22%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.72% and 42.44% respectively.

REGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of REGN has leaped by -8.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.85%.