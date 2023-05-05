Rapid7 Inc. Inc. (RPD) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 38.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.58%. The price of RPD increased 0.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.09%.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) current stock price is $47.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $47.75 after opening at $46.53. The stock’s lowest point was $45.445 before it closed at $45.60.

Rapid7 Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $87.00 on 05/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $26.49, recorded on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of RPD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Rapid7 Inc.’s current trading price is -45.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.49 and $87.00. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.6 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.79B and boasts a workforce of 2623 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Rapid7 Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Rapid7 Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.72, with a change in price of +14.21. Similarly, Rapid7 Inc. recorded 1,075,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.18%.

RPD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. over the past 50 days is 64.71%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.66%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 17.95% and 21.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.