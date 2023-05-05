Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Qurate Retail Inc.’s current trading price is -67.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 135.95%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.04 and $21.93. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3830.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) is currently priced at $7.16. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.50 after opening at $4.10. The day’s lowest price was $4.10 before the stock closed at $4.10.

Qurate Retail Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $21.93 on 08/02/22 and the lowest value was $3.04 on 07/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 641.78M and boasts a workforce of 24683 employees.

Qurate Retail Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Qurate Retail Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.22, with a change in price of -0.52. Similarly, Qurate Retail Inc. recorded 21,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.77%.

QRTEB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Qurate Retail Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.81%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.12% and 40.82% respectively.

QRTEB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QRTEB has fallen by 65.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 79.21%.