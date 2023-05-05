QBTS’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -71.05% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -71.05% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -86.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QBTS has leaped by -46.44%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.44%.

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is currently priced at $0.42. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.4697 after opening at $0.4594. The day’s lowest price was $0.4115 before the stock closed at $0.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of QBTS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -96.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.44 and $13.23. The D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.61 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.22M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0106, with a change in price of -1.8931. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 1,559,806 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.95%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.15%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.07% and 3.30%, respectively.