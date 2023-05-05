PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -38.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.44 and $10.95. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.2 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.06 million observed over the last three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has a current stock price of $6.75. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.765 after opening at $6.27. The stock’s low for the day was $6.14, and it eventually closed at $6.31.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $10.95 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.44 on 03/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.68, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, PureCycle Technologies Inc. recorded 1,733,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.66%.

How PCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

PCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.21%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.07%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 73.58% and 62.47%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -0.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.67%. The price of PCT fallen by 1.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.02%.