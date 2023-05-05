PARAP’s Market Whiplash: -0.69% YTD Decline, -17.42% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PARAP has leaped by -17.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.86%.

Paramount Global (PARAP) currently has a stock price of $24.60. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $29.59 after opening at $26.90. The lowest recorded price for the day was $24.50 before it closed at $30.98.

Paramount Global had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $51.23 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $24.12 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of PARAP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -51.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.12 and $51.23. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.85 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 38170.0 over the last three months.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Paramount Global

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Paramount Global as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.85, with a change in price of -4.58. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 69,182 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.70%.

PARAP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paramount Global over the past 50 days is 1.14%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.29%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.31% and 65.64%, respectively, over the past 20 days.