Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -15.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.12 and $14.56. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.02 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.76 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is $12.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.60 after opening at $12.60. The stock touched a low of $12.20 before closing at $12.61.

The stock market performance of Owl Rock Capital Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $14.56 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.12, recorded on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.76B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.69, with a change in price of -0.01. Similarly, Owl Rock Capital Corporation recorded 1,909,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.08%.

How ORCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORCC stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

ORCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Owl Rock Capital Corporation over the last 50 days is at 25.91%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.93% and 47.69%, respectively.

ORCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.01%. The price of ORCC leaped by -1.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.04%.