Owens & Minor Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -52.47% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is currently priced at $18.98. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.01 after opening at $14.01. The day’s lowest price was $13.34 before the stock closed at $13.55.

The market performance of Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $39.92 on 05/06/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $11.79 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of OMI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Owens & Minor Inc.’s current trading price is -52.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.79 to $39.92. In the Healthcare sector, the Owens & Minor Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.92 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 973.97M and boasts a workforce of 13400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Owens & Minor Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.48, with a change in price of -2.22. Similarly, Owens & Minor Inc. recorded 930,116 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.48%.

Examining OMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OMI stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.63.

OMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Owens & Minor Inc. over the last 50 days is 89.62%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.01% and 26.35%, respectively.

OMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OMI has fallen by 29.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.10%.