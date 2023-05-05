Navigating VSTO Stock: Vista Outdoor Inc. Journey

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) stock is currently valued at $27.94. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $28.57 after opening at $24.47. The stock briefly dropped to $24.47 before ultimately closing at $24.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $41.20 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $22.97 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of VSTO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s current trading price is -32.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $22.97 to $41.20. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Vista Outdoor Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.54B and boasts a workforce of 6900 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.60, with a change in price of +0.16. Similarly, Vista Outdoor Inc. recorded 582,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.58%.

Examining VSTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VSTO stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

VSTO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vista Outdoor Inc. over the last 50 days is 76.42%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 40.76% and 27.41%, respectively.

VSTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.77%. The price of VSTO increased 6.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.69%.