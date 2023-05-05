MAPS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -20.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -56.99%. The price of MAPS fallen by 9.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.50%.

The stock price for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) currently stands at $0.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.80 after starting at $0.64. The stock’s lowest price was $0.6338 before closing at $0.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WM Technology Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.33 on 06/02/22 and a low of $0.60 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of MAPS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. WM Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -87.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.23%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.60 and $6.33. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.10M and boasts a workforce of 580 employees.

WM Technology Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating WM Technology Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9765, with a change in price of -0.3600. Similarly, WM Technology Inc. recorded 669,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.03%.

MAPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAPS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MAPS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WM Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.20%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.64% and 35.88% respectively.